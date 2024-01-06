Packers vs Bears injury report: Latest on Christian Watson, AJ Dillon, Cole Kmet and more for Week 18

The Green Bay Packers control their destiny coming into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. A victory over the Chicago Bears will give them the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs. They were in the same situation last season but could not seal the deal versus the Detroit Lions.

While the Bears are out of playoff contention, they won’t be an easy out for Green Bay, especially after winning four of their last five games. Chicago will put up a good fight, given that they are facing one of their oldest rivals.

But as these NFC North squads square off in their season finale, they might compete in Lambeau Field without some of their players. Here’s the injury situation both teams are facing.

Green Bay Packers injury report for 2023 Week 18

The Packers have an extensive injury list featuring 21 players. Free safety Rudy Ford is out of action due to a hamstring injury. At the same time, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is doubtful because he is still under concussion protocol and has a neck injury.

On offense, guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), wide receiver Jayden Reed (chest), tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle), running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest) are all questionable for Week 18.

As for other players on defense, outside linebacker Preston Smith is questionable with an ankle injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), defensive back Keisean Nixon (quadricep), and safety Jonathan Owens (knee) appeared on the injury report but were not given an official designation.

Other injured Packers players without an official game status are center Josh Myers (neck), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton (knee/foot), and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder)

Christian Watson injury update

The second-year player from North Dakota State is questionable for their Week 18 game due to a hamstring injury. After being a limited participant in their Wednesday and Thursday practices, he did not suit up for Green Bay in their Friday scrimmages.

This injury has lingered since Week 14, forcing him to miss every game since. The same injury also forced him to skip the team’s first three games this season. This condition derailed any hopes of improvement for Watson.

After playing in 14 games during his rookie season, he suited up for only nine games this season, tallying 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

AJ Dillon injury update

Dillon won’t play in Week 18 due to thumb and neck injuries. He did not participate in any of the team practices this week. The season finale against the Bears will be the second game he will miss this season.

While he was listed as questionable for their Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he skipped the contest due to a thumb injury.

With Dillon skipping their Week 18 contest, he will finish the 2023 regular season with 178 carries for 613 yards and two touchdowns. His production has decreased compared to his rushing yards (770) and touchdowns (seven) last season.

Aaron Jones injury update

Jones is questionable for Week 18 due to knee and finger injuries that made him a limited participant from Wednesday to Friday. It has been an injury-filled year for the veteran running back after playing in all 17 regular season games last year.

A hamstring injury sidelined him in Weeks 2, 3, and 5, while a knee injury kept him out of action from Weeks 12 to 14. His absence will be a big blow to the Packers, mainly because he is coming off games with 127 and 120 rushing yards.

Chicago Bears injury report for 2023 Week 18

Conversely, the Bears’ injury update isn’t as long as the Packers. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is out due to concussion protocol, while defensive back Jaylon Johnson is doubtful because of an injured shoulder.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (calf), running back Khalil Herbert (back), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (calf), and long snapper Patrick Scales (foot) are all questionable for the showdown against Green Bay. Quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness) is also on the list without an official game status.

Cole Kmet injury update

The Bears tight end is questionable for Week 18 due to a knee injury. After skipping Wednesday practice, he became a full participant two days later. It’s a good sign that Kmet is gearing up to play against their division rivals.

While Kmet was listed with the same injury in Week 17, he remained an active player for the Bears against the Atlanta Falcons. The former Notre Dame standout was listed with a knee injury in Week 10 and a hamstring injury in Week 6 but played through those conditions.

DJ Moore injury update

The Bears listed Moore due to an ankle injury. However, he fully participated during the team’s Friday practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Chicago did not place a game status on him, increasing his chances of suiting up versus the Packers.

Moore has been an excellent addition to the Bears, tallying 92 receptions for 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns with one game left. He can add more to his numbers by having a big game against Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 18 TV schedule: How to watch

This rivalry dates back to 1921 and the Packers lead the all-time series, 106-95-6. Meanwhile, the Packers are on a nine-game winning streak against the Bears. Will Green Bay extend their dominance, or will Chicago split the season series with a win?

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Fubo, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, NFL+, DAZN (international)

TV Broadcast: CBS

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Date and time: January 7, 2024, 4:25 pm ET