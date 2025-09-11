Packers vs. Commanders weather report: Latest on conditions at Lambeau Field for Week 2 TNF clash in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Washington Commanders to Lambeau Field in Green Bay in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Packers started the season with a 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Commanders defeated the New York Giants 21-6 in the opening weekend.Both teams have playoff aspirations, and they'll look to gather momentum on Thursday night. With that in mind, let's look at the weather report for the game.Packers vs. Commanders Week 2 weather reportAccording to Yahoo Sports, Packers fans can expect rather chill weather while at Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football. It's similar to their Week 1 showdown against the Lions.The weather is expected to be mostly sunny. The report states that the temperature will be in the low 70s by around 4 p.m. It's projected to drop to the low 60s as the game progresses.Furthermore, clouds will be present in the sky during the game, with approximately three-quarters of the sky covered during the fixture. There's a minor chance of there being rain, with that chance rising to 9% by 10 p.m.How to watch Packers vs. Commanders?The Packers continued their stellar offensive form from last season. They were thoroughly impressive against Dan Campbell's Lions in Week 1. The victory notably improved Matt LaFleur’s sensational home record to 27 games above .500 since becoming the Packers' head coach.The Washington Commanders were similarly dominant against the Brian Daboll-coached New York Giants in Week 1. Jayden Daniels &amp; Co. were efficient in the offense, while Dan Quinn's defensive expertise was clear on the other side of the ball. Next up is a game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.The game will take place at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 8:20 pm ETTV: WGBA-TV (Channel 26, NBC affiliate) in Green Bay &amp; WITI-TV (Channel 6, FOX affiliate) in MilwaukeeVenue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin