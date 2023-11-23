Packers vs Lions inactives: Latest on AJ Dillon, Antoine Green, Jaire Alexander and more

When the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, the two teams will be in relatively unfamiliar standing. The Lions are a genuine contender at 8-2 and bring a good team to their annual Thanksgiving game. The Packers are unfamiliar with struggling and with not having one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Despite all of that, these two teams do have one familiar thing to deal with coming into today: injuries. The injury bug has hit the Packers particularly hard, so here's the official injury report for this key Thanksgiving game.

Packers inactives:

The Packers are dealing with some unfortunate health issues right now:

Jaire Alexander, CB, Shoulder (Questionable)

De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Neck (Questionable)

Josiah Deguara, TE, Hip (Doubtful)

AJ Dillon, RB, Groin (Questionable)

Rudy Ford, FS, Biceps (Questionable)

Aaron Jones, RB, Knee (OUT)

Darnell Savage, S, Calf (OUT)

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Concussion (Questionable)

Other players, such as Christian Watson, Kenny Clark and Jayden Reed, have injuries but are expected to be a full go and are not Questionable.

Jayden Reed is active today

Lions inactives:

The Lions have some injuries to contend with as well:

Jonah Jackson, G, Wrist (OUT)

Isaiah Buggs, DT, Illness

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Hand

Frank Ragnow, C, Toe

Everyone aside from Jackson is healthy enough to play. That includes Antoine Green. The Lions want their good fortunes to continue, while the Packers are hopeful they can make a late push to get a playoff spot.

NFL Thanksgiving schedule: How to watch the Packers vs Lions game today

The Lions and Packers will take the field at 12:30 on November 23. The Lions always play on Thanksgiving, and this year they get to face Green Bay. The game will be nationally televised on FOX, so the Fox Sports app, NFL+ and FuboTV will have it for streaming.

The game will officially kick off at 12:30, so be sure to head over to one of the above locations at that time so you don't miss any of the action on NFL Thanksgiving.

Who's performing at the Lions' halftime show today?

The Detroit Lions will have a big game today, and they've decided to ensure they have a big halftime show to match. Big games in the NFL often have performers like that, most notably the Super Bowl.

Recording artist Jack Harlow will be at the stadium to serenade the fans with his biggest hits during halftime. Harlow is not a native of Detroit, but he is a very popular rapper.