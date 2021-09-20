Packers vs Lions Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 20 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Green Bay Packers will host division rivals the Detroit Lions on Monday night in their first game at Lambeau Field in the 2021 NFL season.

Both teams lost their season-openers in contrasting fashion. The Packers were the favorites heading into their duel against the New Orleans Saints but suffered a humiliating 38-3 loss, the biggest loss of Aaron Rodgers' NFL career.

The Lions roared back from 28 points down to come within a touchdown and a two-point conversion to force overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Irrespective of the manner of their defeat, both teams are 0-1 heading into Monday night's clash and will be eager to score their first win of the season and kickstart their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture - Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions | 2021 NFL Regular Season

Date & Time - Monday, September 20th, 8:15 PM ET

Venue - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Packers vs. Lions betting odds

Despite their turbulent start to the season, the Packers are 11.5 points favorites over the Lions. The over/under for Monday night's clash is 48.5 points. The money line is -600 for the Packers and +425 for the Lions.

Packers vs. Lions Picks

Rodgers' horror showing in Week 1 masked Aaron Jones' disastrous performance, who rushed for just nine yards on five carries. But the running back will likely have a field day on Monday night against a weak Lions defense and could record his first 100-yard game of the season.

Lions' T.J. Hockenson had a stellar outing in Week 1, recording 97 yards on eight catches against the 49ers. Jared Goff will rely on the tight end in crunch situations against the Packers.

Packers vs. Lions key injuries

For the Packers, linebacker Za'Darius Smith will be the biggest miss on defense. The stalwart played in his team's Week 1 loss to the Saints but has since been placed on the injured reserves list.

The Lions will continue to be without starting left tackle Taylor Decker and cornerback Jeff Odukah, who have been placed on the injured reserves list and will be out until at least Week 5.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams will also miss the game due to a concussion, while defensive stars Michael Brockers and Trey Flowers' status for Monday night is questionable.

Packers vs. Lions head to head

The Packers and Lions have traded a run of victories over their last 11 matches. The Packers won three straight between the 2015 and 2016 seasons before losing four on the trot in 2017 and 2018. But over the past two years, the Packers have beaten the Lions on all four occasions and will be aiming to make it five straight on Monday night.

Packers vs. Lions predictions

The Packers got a reality check in Week 1 and will want to put that humbling defeat in the rear-view mirror as quickly as possible. Rodgers is 6-0 in games after a loss under Matt LeFleur and the reigning NFL MVP will likely look at this game as the springboard to jumpstart his and the team's season.

Prediction: Packers win by two scores

The Lions' defense is one of the weakest in the NFL and the Packers will exploit it for three quarters and build a massive lead before benching Rodgers for future starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Jared Goff and the Lions will score a touchdown or two to peg down the margin of defeat, but it will still be a comfortable outing for the Packers.

