Pam Oliver Fox NFL: How she contributes to Fox NFL Sunday

Pam Oliver is a NFL reporter for Fox sports. She has succeeded in a male-dominated field of sports journalism by staying true to her craft. By working hard and staying confident Pam Oliver has gained the respect of fellow journalists and NFL athletes.

Before becoming a well respected sports journalists, Pam Oliver would attend Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, Florida. She would gain a sports scholarship in track. Oliver would qualify for the trails on the U.S. Olympic track team but she turned the opportunity down.

Pam Oliver turned down the opportunity because a track career would take too much of her time. Oliver knew if she was going to make it to the top of sports journalism she would have to get started right out of college. Pam Oliver would be hired by ESPN in 1993. This would be the start of a great career for Pam Oliver.

Pam Oliver's career at Fox Sports NFL Sunday

Pam Oliver has done an exceptional job working for Fox Sports with their NFL department. Oliver has covered eight Super Bowls while being at Fox. She was also the lead reporter for Fox NFL Sunday for many years.

Before joining the Fox NFL Sunday team, she would be a reporter for ESPN. During her time at ESPN she would cover the NFL Playoffs and NFC Championship Games. Oliver would also appear on ESPN's popular show NFL Primetime and covered every Monday Night Football Game.

Great to see Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink, two knowledgeable (and gorgeous) black women, on the sidelines for an @NFL playoff game. @FoxSports pic.twitter.com/NBpK2E0cMG — PetCo4825 (@PetCo4825) January 16, 2021

Since joining the NFL on Fox in 1995 she has moved her way up to the top and now contributes to the top stories for Fox when it comes to the NFL. Her feature stories are for Fox NFL and Fox NFL Sunday each week. Oliver does a lot of the sideline reporting for the NFL on Fox.

In 2008, Pam Oliver would receive one of the most prestigious awards for a female reporter. She was chosen as the Women of the Year by WISE (Women In Sports and Events). Pam Oliver has also received the Atlanta Women in Sports Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

#NABJAwards: Congratulations to #NABJ Hall of Fame Inductee Pam Oliver! Learn more about Pam & other honorees here: https://t.co/0lUlwV00CY pic.twitter.com/jAyhrdG9Ac — NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) December 20, 2020

Pam Oliver is an inspiration for all women who are looking to enter the male-dominated profession of sports reporting. With her work ethic and tremendous knowledge she has became one of the most respected reporters in the NFL. Pam Oliver brings a great performance week in and week out for NFL Fox Sunday and on the sidelines of each game.

Also read: FOX NFL Sunday: What happened to the show and crew?