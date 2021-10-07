Panthers depth chart: How Carolina's defense will lineup with Stephon Gilmore

Watch out, Legion of Boom! With the addition of Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers depth chart, their secondary is coming for your crown. Their cornerback depth is seriously scary after the latest addition and will become even deeper when Jaycee Horn returns from injury.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

Donte Jackson

Jaycee Horn [currently on IR]

A.J. Bouye

CJ HendersonThey are stacked at the position and also have Jeremy Chinn in that secondary. The #Panthers CB situation is *deep* to say the least:Stephon GilmoreDonte JacksonJaycee Horn [currently on IR]A.J. BouyeCJ HendersonThey are stacked at the position and also have Jeremy Chinn in that secondary. The #Panthers CB situation is *deep* to say the least:Stephon Gilmore

Donte Jackson

Jaycee Horn [currently on IR]

A.J. Bouye

CJ HendersonThey are stacked at the position and also have Jeremy Chinn in that secondary.

We look at each of the players who comprise the updated Panthers depth chart in the cornerback position.

Panthers depth chart at cornerback off the charts with Stephon Gilmore

#1 - Stephon Gilmore

On a dizzying and topsy-turvy day, Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers by the New England Patriots to make cap space. Stephon Gilmore was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro-Bowler. He will add pedigree and Super Bowl winning experience to the Carolina Panthers depth chart.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball The #Panthers have swooped in Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the #Patriots for a 2023 6th-round pick 😱The move comes before the release was made official The #Panthers have swooped in Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the #Patriots for a 2023 6th-round pick 😱The move comes before the release was made official https://t.co/9t71jldkIt

#2 - Donte Jackson

If Stephon Gilmore is a veteran, Donte Jackson is the up-and-coming cornerback who has his best years ahead of him. Donte Jackson has shown flashes of brilliance this season. He intercepted Tom Brady when they played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and returned an interception for 66 yards after intercepting Justin Herbert. Intercepting the greatest quarterback of all time and the hottest quarterback right now in the first four weeks is no mean feat.

#3 - Jaycee Horn

Out with a broken foot at the moment, Jaycee Horn is the future of the franchise and he will get no better mentor than Stephon Gilmore. He was a first-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In just one and a half games, he recorded an interception off Jameis Winston in the Panthers' win against the New Orleans Saints. He will add significantly to the Panthers' depth chart in the cornerback position once he is back.

#4 - AJ Bouye

AJ Bouye is another former Pro-Bowler like Stephon Gilmore and made it to the the second-team All-Pro in 2017. He brings experience of playing in different systems to the Panthers' depth chart at cornerback, considering he is now in his fourth franchise in eight seasons.

#5 - CJ Henderson

Also Read

Another former first-rounder, CJ Henderson was the Jaguars' choice in the 2020 NFL Draft when he was selected ninth overall. He was traded this year to add to the Panthers' depth chart as a cornerback as tight end Dan Arnold went the other way.

Once we factor in All-Rookie team member Jeremy Chinn playing at safety, the Panthers secondary is all set for the 2021 NFL season. Whisper it, but they may even be Super Bowl contenders!

Edited by Piyush Bisht