Cowboys vs. Panthers: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL Season 2021-22

Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys will pit two teams that are surprisingly at the top of their respective divisions. The Panthers are undefeated at 3-0, while the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East division with a 2-1 record.

Although the Panthers have played some less than spectacular opponents in the New York Jets and the Houston Texans, they remain in the driver's seat right now at the top of the NFC South division.

The Cowboys are coming off a resounding win on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the injury report and starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report

Carolina Panthers

Although the Carolina Panthers currently have no players designated to miss Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys, they ruled Christian McCaffrey out last week with an injured hamstring. He sustained the injury during last week's game against the Houston Texans.

The other player who did not participate in practice this week is defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (non-injury related).

Cowboys

Although the Dallas Cowboys currently have no players designated to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, they have six players that did not participate in practice.

They include defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), defensive end Carlos Watkins (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (groin), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and running back Tony Pollard (not injury related).

Tony Pollard has been a significant contributor from running back for the Cowboys' offense. He missed practice but is expected to play Sunday.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys starting lineup

Carolina

QB - Sam Darnold | HB - Chuba Hubbard | FB - Giovanni Ricci | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrance Marshall, Jr. | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Mike Jordan, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones | LB - Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter, Shaq Green-Thompson | CB - C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson | S - Sean Chandler, Jeremy Chinn

Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | HB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Brandon Knight

DL - Tarell Basham, Randy Gregory, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Jaylon Smith | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown | S - Donovan Wilson, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

