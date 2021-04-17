2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is considered the best linebacker prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. It’s very plausible that the linebacker out of Penn State will get selected somewhere in the top ten, and perhaps even in the top five.

Let’s take a closer look at the player profile of a player who might very well be the first defensive pick in the draft.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Micah Parsons’ Profile

--Height: 6’3”

--Weight: 245 pounds

--Position: Linebacker

--School: Penn State

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Micah Parsons’ Defensive Stats and Career At Penn State

--Combined Tackles: 191

--Tackles For Loss: 18

--Sacks: 6.5

Parsons’ career track at Penn State is one of the most peculiar ones fans will ever see, due to its highs and lows, and the pandemic.

As a freshman, Parsons was a solid player for the Nittany Lions, registering 82 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. In his sophomore season, Parsons took his game to an elite level and really put himself on the radar of NFL teams.

He recorded 109 tackles that season and a notable 14 tackles for loss in 2019.

How does @PennStateFball's Micah Parsons rank compared to the top linebackers in recent draft classes when it comes to predictive analytics?



Since 2013, Parsons' overall draft score (97) is tied for 3rd among linebackers behind only Devin Bush (99) & Devin White (99). pic.twitter.com/6znIcw9i8Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 15, 2021

However, Parsons decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

He is certainly not the only player to make that decision, but this choice could positively or negatively affect his rookie season in the NFL. This time off may save him from the wear and tear football puts on the human body.

However, there is also a scenario in which Parsons will need additional time to get himself back in football shape.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Micah Parsons’ Strengths

Since the NFL has shifted to smaller, faster players on offense, NFL defensive coaches are also looking for playmakers with great speed and lateral mobility.

Parsons certainly fits the bill for the modern NFL athletically and figures to be an impact player from his very first snap in the pros. He is one of those players who appear in the backfield almost immediately after the ball is snapped. Parsons could also be one of the best players to stop athletic tight ends in the seam.

Micah Parsons earned the top production score among 2021 LBs (97) based on elite volume and efficiency metrics over the course of his true freshman and sophomore seasons. Parsons did not play in 2020.



Notable Pro Day Measurables

🔹 4.36 40-time, 10'6" broad jump, 6.96 3-cone pic.twitter.com/XuPaICpYQs — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 15, 2021

Even though he’s relatively small for a linebacker at 245 pounds, Parsons certainly packs a punch. He should not be too deterred by larger players trying to keep him out of the play with physical blocking schemes.

The linebacker also shows promise as a blitzer off the edge, and if he’s able to develop into an effective pass rusher, the sky is truly the limit for him.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Micah Parsons’ Weaknesses

Considering he might be the best defensive player in the entire draft, the weaknesses Parsons has are relatively benign. One area in which he can get better in is making plays on the football, even though linebackers traditionally don’t have the ball skills of their counterparts in the secondary.

But because Parsons can keep up with any receiver in pass coverage, he will have his chances to get his hands on potential interceptions. He should work on his ability to come down with those game-changing plays.

Because of his immense athleticism, Parsons can also sometimes find himself out of position on certain plays. If he assumes or overplays a formation thinking it’s going to be a run or a pass, Parsons can sometimes aggressively pursue his hunch too forcefully.

As he watches film and gets a better sense of what the offense is trying to do, Parsons should improve in identifying formations and plays.