Pat McAfee doubles down on Alan Williams' FBI house raid after Bears DC's resignation

Alan Williams has found himself in the headlines, something that rarely happens to coordinators in the NFL for off-the-field matters. He abruptly resigned as the Bears defensive coordinator, citing health and wanting to spend more time with his family.

However, on his eponymous ESPN show, Pat McAfee discussed that it could be deeper when it comes to Williams. McAfee spoke about the FBI raid of Williams' home and the severity of that situation:

"That is very, very serious. Our sources have told us, they have told me that an FBI raid did happen on defense coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Alan Williamson's house. There's also potential drugs, that could be in play here. Some disgusting allegations around him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you listen to what his attorney is talking, it almost sounds like there's because they keep saying personal and health and it sounds terrible to even speculate on this. But I think there's also a chance that this is maybe like drug, pill, pharmaceutical."

Expand Tweet

Williams' lawyer, Andrew M. Stroth, spoke to the Chicago radio station The 670 Score. He addressed the reports that Halas Hall was raided by the FBI along with the state of his client from a legal stand point:

“There’s absolutely no criminal activity, there’s no criminal allegations. There’s been no raid on Halas Hall. None of that is true — unequivocally, [those rumors are] untrue … There’s no legal actions being taken against coach Williams."

“Coach Williams has a health challenge and he has some personal family matters, and he has decided with his family that he’s going to step away. . . . With much respect to the Chicago Bears, he decided to take a step back.”

Expand Tweet

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had not addressed Williams’ resignation per cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who talked to reporters. Stevenson added that he found out about Alan Williams via the news.

How long was Alan Williams the Bears Defensive Coordinator?

Williams was entering his second season as the Bears defensive coordinator after being with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons. He was the team's defensive backs/safeties coach from 2018 to 2021. The 53-year-old was also the Minnesota VIkings defensive coordinator for two seasons under then-head coach Leslie Frazier (2012 - 2013).

In his resignation letter, Williams stated that he wants to coach once again. We'll see if the longtime NFL coach will be back in the NFL and if any legal issues arise from that raid.