For ChiefsAHolic, the next NFL season will be played behind the bars. If the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, one of their most notorious fans will not be able to attend any game, as he was arrested and charged in a federal court Monday.

The superfan, whose original name is Xavier Babudar, was searched by the police for more than two months. He was released just in time to see Patrick Mahomes lead his team to another Super Bowl win, but not long after, he became a fugitive for Kansas City's police again.

Now, Pat McAfee broke the news during his show that ChiefsAholic has been arrested and is under custody, and it looks like things will not go down well for him now that he's facing federal charges. He said:

"Holy sh*t. ChiefsAholic has been arrested, charged, and they found the wolf with a gun who was bank robbing so that he could go to Kansas City Chiefs football games.

"Congratulations to society, no longer having to worry if some wolf was going to come in from your blind side with a gun and say, 'Hey, give me your money.' The wolf is in jail, the world got better today, congrats to the FBI in Kansas City for making this happen. And I do believe it's gonna have a bad ending for ChiefsAholic."

Who is ChiefsAholic? Police finally gets famous Kansas City Chiefs fan

One of the Kansas City Chiefs' most well-known fans, Xavier Babudar, who is also known as ChiefsAholic, found himself on the wrong side of the law. He allegedly robbed a bank and removed his GPS monitor while out on bail, and as a result, was placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

According to reports from Pro Football Talk, Babudar was arrested for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. Surprisingly, he was released on bond in February, which coincided with the month when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Babudar gained recognition among Chiefs fans for his distinctive wolf costume that he would wear during games, which is why McAfee mentioned the wolf costume so many times. Now that he's arrested again, we probably won't see many wolf costumes during Chiefs games.

