"I don’t know how that goes over well at all" - Pat McAfee hints at Aaron Rodgers making a decision on Packers future during his podcast

Pat McAfee was a defining aspect of Aaron Rodgers' 2021 NFL season. Many expected the pattern to continue, as the quarterback said he would announce his future plans on the show.

However, McAfee is open to letting the quarterback break the news elsewhere. Speaking on his show in a clip posted by Sirius XM's YouTube channel, the show host gave the quarterback an out.

“He said it would be sooner than later, before free agency. So if he was to go and move somewhere, like if he was gonna come on the show and be like, ‘I’m gonna demand a trade.’ I don’t know how that goes over well at all... I’ve actually thought, and I’ve actually told him like, ‘Hey, don’t feel obligated to do it on my show, because if you come on my show and say I’m demanding a trade’ — Those type of views aren’t necessarily good for advertising. I mean, hate views don’t really sell things, but like that is something that makes me think like I feel like he’s staying.”

Why isn't Pat McAfee pushing to get Aaron Rodgers' announcement on his show?

Pat McAfee isn't holding his breath about Aaron Rodgers' future. It almost seems like he doesn't care.

Based on what was said, it sounds like he would only be interested in hearing about the player's news in person if it was going to drive up views. It would make sense that, as a supposed friend of Rodgers, he would care about where he ends up.

In other words, the incentive to hear the news straight from the horse's mouth should provide motivation that goes beyond money. Instead, McAfee doesn't appear to be interested in learning what he's going to do.

Of course, McAfee's been around for a lot of offseasons and has covered this type of story before.

It could be that the host has done it enough times that it doesn't matter who the player is as the core story points are largely the same.

Over the next six months, the biggest names get taken and a few surprise players slip through the cracks. However, by November, everyone who needs a new team typically has one. When the season ends, the cycle repeats itself.

McAfee has been a part of the cycle so many times that he likely isn't sucked in on any players anymore, including Aaron Rodgers.

