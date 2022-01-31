WATCH: Pat McAfee takes a dig at Adam Schefter during WWE Royal Rumble over controversial Tom Brady retirement report

Podcaster, former Indianapolis Colts punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee took a shot at ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter during the Royal Rumble over the weekend.

During the men’s Royal Rumble, McAfee compared the match to the intel given about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring from the league.

McAfee had this to say:

“There's been a couple guys that were out & then back in like Tom Brady on a Saturday... with Adam Schefter & Darlington intel”

Adam Schefter and his report on Tom Brady’s retirement

On Saturday, Schefter and fellow ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported that Brady was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

However, the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback contacted Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht and informed him that no decision was final when it came to retirement, clashing with the Schefter’s report. Licht respects Brady's process and is waiting for an absolute answer from him.

Mike Girardi of NFL Network spoke with the father of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Tom Brady Sr., who told Girardi that the story is total conjecture.

"This story, Mike, is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

Although no announcement has come from the three-time league MVP himself with respect to his NFL career, there has not yet been a report hinting that he has made the option to come back for a 23rd season.

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In that year’s draft, six quarterbacks were taken ahead of him. He started 14 games in his second season in the NFL in 2001.

Brady threw for 2,843 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as New England went 11-3 in the games he started.

The following year, Brady led the Patriots to their third Super Bowl in franchise history as they faced the St. Louis Rams. They went on to defeat the Rams by a score of 20-17 for the first Super Bowl in team history.

In 2003, the Patriots won their second Super Bowl in three years, beating the Carolina Panthers by a score of 32-29.

Brady won the Super Bowl MVP as he went 32 of 48 for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the game. In total, he won five Super Bowl MVPs. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Will the 44-year-old quarterback officially call it a career? We will all just have to wait and see.

