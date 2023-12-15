Patrick and Brittany Mahomes pose for stunning Christmas portrait with holidays around the corner

Like most families, Brittany Mahomes and her husband, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, are getting ready for Christmas. Brittany and Patrick love the festivities and have posed for holiday photos in years past, and this year will not be any different.

The couple and their two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze, took some family photos for the holiday season with Santa Claus. While both pictures might look the same, the expressions of Sterling and Bronze are different in each one:

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling and son Bronze (Brittany Mahomes/IG)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling and son Bronze (Brittany Mahomes/IG)

Last month, the Mahomes family got the holiday season underway with their first campaign as a family. It was a holiday shoot with entrepreneur Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS. Patrick, Brittany and their two children posed with huge red teddy bears and oversized gifts in their cozy SKIMS attire.

Patrick Mahomes talked about the photo shoot with his family in a press release, sharing his excitement:

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Brittany Mahomes added:

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star had his wife and kids in attendance at a home game at Arrowhead Stadium in October:

Brittany with Bronze and Sterling at a Chiefs home game. (Brittany Mahomes/IG)

Kansas City hosted the LA Chargers in that game as Patrick threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-17 win. It is the most passing yards he has thrown in a contest this season, meaning Brittany and the kids must be good luck.

Will Brittany Mahomes spend time with her husband on Christmas Day?

The wife of the two-time Super Bowl winner might have a tough decision to make as Patrick and the Chiefs play on Christmas Day. Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.

Fans have seen Brittany attending Chiefs games this season with Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Will it be a family affair for the Mahomes family that day? We will have to wait and see.