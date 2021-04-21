Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady engage in banter on Twitter

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez initiated a mock feud between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on Tuesday. Perez lost a wager to a former teammate and had to wear a Tom Brady jersey. While wearing that jersey he went on camera to say that Patrick Mahomes was the best.

The statement caused Tom Brady to share the post from his Twitter account and that led to Patrick Mahomes firing back with a comment of his own. Let's take a look at what the two quarterbacks had to say to each other.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady's rivalry goes to social media

Super Bowl LV

Tom had Brady seen the post on the Kansas City Royals' Twitter account.

In response, he said: "Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words with a wink emoji."

Patrick Mahomes fired back at Tom Brady by saying: "I guess we will see in 20 years... with a shoulder shrug emoji and a smile emoji."

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words 😉 https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

There's a lot of respect between the two quarterbacks. We've seen that in interviews leading up to Super Bowl 55. Both have done remarkable things during their careers.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. This debate is very similar to the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan one. The only difference is that Brady and Mahomes have played against each other multiple times.

I guess we will see in 20 years... 🤷🏽‍♂️😎 https://t.co/CnndcM9ihj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVPs. Patrick Mahomes is the future of the NFL, but to say he's the best is a stretch. Brady has done things in his career that will never be repeated.

Mahome's reply to Brady's was perfect. Time will tell if he's the best or not because Mahomes still has a lot of time to play. You'll learn a lot about Patrick Mahomes over the next five to ten years.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have one or two more Super Bowl runs with the team they have right now. Patrick Mahomes' playing style doesn't exactly scream a long NFL career. Not to mention it's hard to keep key players due to the salary cap.

Tyreek Hill wants paid and if the Chiefs cannot pay him what he wants then he'll go to a team that will. NFL fans cannot put Mahomes over Brady until he begins to replicate Brady's astounding accomplishments over the last 20 years.