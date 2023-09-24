Patrick Mahomes ankle injury: Chiefs QB suffers health scare vs. Bears

Patrick Mahomes took a hit to his right leg in the first half of the matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had his ankle rolled up on following a pass attempt while his team was leading 31-0 in the Week 3 game.

The injury scare was caused by Chicago pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who tackled Mahomes from behind and hit his leg. The signal caller immediately winced in pain after the contact was made and he looked to be in some discomfort on the field.

Although Mahomes was able to stay in the game, there was concern around his leg as he was limping. Fortunately, the Chiefs talisman was able to shrug off the ankle injury and he also returned for the second half.

Mahomes was having another excellent outing prior to his injury scare. The quarterback threw two touchdowns in the first half to give his side a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Mahomes returned to play in the second half, which gives a belief that the injury is not serious. The 28-year-old had sprained his ankle towards the end of last season but continued to play through the mild discomfort to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' backup?

Mahomes' backup is Blaine Gabbert. Last season he played for the Buccaneers and signed a one-year $1.3 million contract with Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason. He played most of the second half as the Chiefs had a big lead and decided to rest their star quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes contract details

As per Spotrac, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. The deal included a $10,000,000 signing bonus with $141,481,905 in guaranteed money. He is on course to earn a base salary of $1,325,555 in 2023.

The Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he has led the team to two Super Bowl titles. He has also earned five Pro Bowl honors and First-team All-Pro honors.

Kansas City will be hoping that Mahomes remains injury-free this season as it looks to defend its championship.