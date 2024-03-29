Patrick Mahomes appears to delete past social media posts about P Diddy after assault allegations: Photos

Patrick Mahomes is viewed by many as the face of the NFL, and he's a three-time Super Bowl-winning champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. Throughout his career, Mahomes has maintained a squeaky-clean image and, as a result, has earned a stunning amount of endorsement deals.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the three-time Super Bowl MVP has distanced himself from rap mogul, P Diddy and his current afflictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar appears to have deleted past social media posts about the embattled CEO of Bad Boy Records in the wake of a federal raid on his properties.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Federal agents raided P Diddy's properties

On March 25, 2024, US federal agents searched properties owned by P Diddy (real name Sean Combs) in Los Angeles and Miami.

According to reports, Diddy's phones were confiscated before a trip to the Bahamas. Photos of the raids have made the rounds online, leading to millions of views and commentary. It comes after years of allegations of wrongdoing levied against P Diddy.

According to Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. There has been no criminal or civil liability finding with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Patrick Mahomes is aiming for a historic 3-peat

Amidst all the drama surrounding P Diddy, Patrick Mahomes is enjoying a well-deserved off-season. The iconic quarterback is fresh off leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl rings, and will be aiming for the three-peat next season.

No team in NFL history has achieved the three-peat, nor have the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys of the 80s and 90s, and nor the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led New England Patriots of the 2000s.

The Chiefs are in rare territory to make history, and Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce will be essential to making that dream a reality in 2024.