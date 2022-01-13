Patrick Mahomes beats Tom Brady for most-liked skill position player in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only been in the league as a starter for four seasons and he already has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP to his name.

Now, there is another achievement that the Pro Bowler can add to his already impressive resume.

"The Morning Consult" holds an annual survey of the most liked skill-position players in the league. At the top of this year's list is none other than Kansas City's primary signal caller Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes gets the best of Tom Brady off-field

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (Image Courtesy of EA Sports)

Coming in at second place on the survey of the most-liked skill position players in the NFL is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. As it stands, many of the records, awards, and achievements for NFL quarterbacks are held by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

With this in mind, it is perhaps somewhat surprising that he is not at the top of this list. Unlike Mahomes, Brady has been in the public eye for much longer than the Chiefs quarterback (this is his 22nd year in the league).

In the last meeting between Mahomes and Brady on the field, the three-time NFL MVP was hoisting his seventh Lombardi trophy aloft as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs by a score of 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs repeat as AFC champions?

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Last season, the AFC playoffs went through Kansas City. The team hosted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. During that encounter, the Bills jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, a 21-point second quarter by the Chiefs helped seal the deal and Kansas City defeated Buffalo by a score of 38-24.

This season's road to the Super Bowl for the AFC goes through Nashville as the Tennessee Titans hold the number one seed in the conference. If the Chiefs are to repeat as conference champions they will need to be on their A game.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs One day closer to Sunday One day closer to Sunday 😁 https://t.co/TfsXLNnoWL

The team opens Wild Card weekend on Sunday against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are heavy favorites for the game, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot



“We don't have a chance, so let's just go in and play and have fun." #NFL Ben Roethlisberger on the Chiefs:“We don't have a chance, so let's just go in and play and have fun." #Steelers Ben Roethlisberger on the Chiefs:“We don't have a chance, so let's just go in and play and have fun." #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/j7t4HZnmSs

The Titans have the sole bye week in the AFC, they will be watching in anticipation to see who they will meet in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Come that game, star running back Derrick Henry should be ready to make his return to the team from an injured foot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned as the NFL playoffs are just getting started this weekend.

Edited by David Nyland