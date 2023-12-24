Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson gets the boot from local Kansas City eatery

Brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes is a social media influencer. However, the popularity of his brother hasn't always rubbed off on Jackson among NFL fans. Now, it seems that the younger brother is not even welcome in a restaurant in Kansas City.

A fan took to Reddit to share a photo they found at a local business in the city banning Patrick's younger brother. Uncle Leo's is a pizza business located in Kansas City for over three decades.

Sign from Leo's Pizza not welcoming Jackson Mahomes. (BrittanyMatthewsSnark/Reddit)

It has been a rough 2023 for the younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Jackson Mahomes was arrested in May following an incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas.

Jackson allegedly grabbed owner Aspen Vaughn by the neck from behind and kissed her by force. Vaughn spoke to The Kansas City Star about the incident in question:

"I was in shock. Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple', and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Vaughn was forced to shut down her business due to declining sales and security concerns in August.

In October, Jackson appeared before the judge, setting a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3, 2024. Mahomes was also reminded that he could not contact Vaughn or any witnesses connected to the case.

Should Jackson Mahomes be found guilty of sexual battery charges, he would automatically be on the sex offender registry for 25 years, per Kansas state's law.

Taylor Swift fans are not fans of Patrick Mahomes' brother

Swifties expressed concern for Taylor Swift when she was seen with both Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Swift attended the Chiefs' game versus the Los Angeles Chargers in a suite with Jackson and Brittany Mahomes.

The "Karma" singer was there to watch the team and her boyfriend, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Fans of the pop superstar were not thrilled to see Patrick Mahomes' younger brother in the same VIP suite with her.

While Swift has spent time with Brittany, it is unknown whether the 12-time Grammy winner has hung out with Jackson too.