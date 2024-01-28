Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson shows off gameday style in trendy red-black fit

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship game against the Ravens. There will be plenty of support from Chiefs fans and even family on the road. The quarterback's younger brother, Jackson, took to his Instagram before the matchup to show off his fit.

Jackson made sure the fit matched the colors of his brother's team: black and red. The social media influencer also showed off to his almost 250K followers on Instagram that he is on a jet, likely en route to Baltimore.

Jackson Mahomes gameday fit for Chiefs - Ravens game

The Chiefs faced the Ravens in the 2021 season, and Baltimore picked up the win. Yet, the bigger story was Jackson dumping water on Ravens fans. Brittany Mahomes, his sister-in-law, was also at that game. It was caught on video by a fan and was not a great look for Patrick Mahomes or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson has been spotted at Chiefs games this season, including with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Swift is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and has been seen in suites at whatever stadium Kelce attends. Fans of the "Karma" singer shared their concerns about her being around Patrick Mahomes's brother.

This stems from his arrest last May of allegedly forcing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, to kiss him last February. Fans were concerned that having Jackson around her was not a great look. Yet, Swift has yet to comment about him and his presence at the game.

Will Patrick Mahomes' brother face any jail time for the incident last February?

Prosecutors charged Patrick Mahomes' brother with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery in May 2023 for the incident in February. However, a Johnson County judge chose to drop those three felony charges earlier this month.

He will stand trial in March for a misdemeanor charge relating to allegedly pushing the waiter at the establishment. Vaughn did not testify at the trial. She was forced to close down the business last August due to the negative publicity.