Patrick Mahomes contract vs Joe Burrow contract: Comparing Chiefs QB's new deal with Bengals QB's $275,000,000 deal

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently agreed to terms on a new restructured contract for the quarterback. After seeing other quarterbacks getting paid more than Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl champions didn't hesitate in rewarding their superstar.

This deal came after Joe Burrow's historic contract extension. In this piece, I'll compare the deals of arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league, and where do their contracts stand against each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes contract details:

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars

Back in 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. It enabled the superstar quarterback to earn an average of $45 million annually.

At that time, Mahomes became the highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, with the new deals, the Chiefs star fell down the ranks and was seen as an underpaid player, which resulted in the franchise restructuring his contract.

As per Tom Pelissero, with the new restructured contract Patrick Mahomes will earn $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. He will earn an average of $52.65 million a year, which he fully deserves. After 2026, the Chiefs are likely to offer a new deal to Mahomes as per the market value.

So far this season, the Chiefs are 1-1. In these two games, Mahomes has thrown for 531 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 88.1.

Mahomes' contract got restructured right after Chris Jones agreed to a new deal. Hopefully, the star defensive player doesn't leave the Super Bowl champions after this season.

Expand Tweet

Joe Burrow contract details:

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Earlier this month, Joe Burrow signed a five-year $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will earn an average of around $55 million annually, with his new deal.

This deal came after Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson signed their respective contract extensions, and as expected the Bengals quarterback exceeded what the others got.

So far this season Burrow hasn't played well. In two games this season, he has a passer rating of 70.6 with 304 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hopefully, he will improve in the coming weeks as the franchise has invested a lot in him.

With all the new extensions, Patrick Mahomes was lagging behind the other quarterbacks, but this restructured contract keeps him among the elite in the NFL.