Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons after winning the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs defeated the top-seeded Ravens on the road to clinch the berth in the big game. There are many excited Kansas City fans, but maybe none other than Mahomes' dad, Pat Mahomes Sr.

Mahomes Sr. was on the field after the win and spoke about his son and compared him to legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He made it clear that the Chiefs star is on a path to surpass Brady in total Super Bowl wins all-time.

"We're going to go for 4,5,6,7, 8 and 9," Mahomes Sr. said.

The elder Mahomes also had some fun when it came to Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He said that his cigar had a special blend featuring the quarterback.

It would not be the first time that Mahomes Sr. had a special blend for a quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs last season, Mahomes Sr. made it clear he was smoking on Joe Burrow in his cigar.

There is a chance that Pat Mahomes Sr. will be joined by pop superstar Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. He had nothing but nice things to say about Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In a recent interview, Mahomes Sr. described the "Back to December" singer as “very down to earth.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Patrick Mahomes' dad will have a Brock Purdy cigar next month at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl by the numbers

For Patrick Mahomes, it will be the fourth Super Bowl appearance in his career. A win next month at Allegiant Stadium would put the two-time league MVP in some rare company.

He would be the sixth quarterback in NFL history with three Lombardi Trophies on their resume. Tom Brady leads the way with seven in 10 appearances. In his three Super Bowl games, Mahomes has 738 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions with a 79.7 passer rating.

Should the Chiefs defeat their opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, it would connect Mahomes even more to Brady. Kansas City would be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Brady-led New England Patriots in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.