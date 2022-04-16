Patrick Mahomes' insane QB stat puts him above host of NFL all-time greats 

Patrick Mahomes set the NFL recordbooks on fire from the moment he entered the league. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has one stat, in particular, that places him among the all-time greats. Plus, he still has plenty of time to go in his playing career to continue to best himself. The statistics that are currently setting the social media world on fire put Mahomes up against some former legends.

Patrick Mahomes has been an NFL starter for 4 seasons.



Roger Staubach, Joe Namath, and Bart Starr all needed more than 10 seasons to reach their passing touchdown totals. Mahomes, meanwhile, has zoomed past all of their totals in just four full years as the Chiefs QB.

Those three legendary quarterbacks are responsible for five Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs and 11 Pro Bowl appearances, so once again, Mahomes finds himself in elite company.

Mahomes managed to break this record in a fraction of the time taken by the all-time greats that preceded him. And though we have seen the league's rules and playing style drastically move towards an offensive style of play, Mahomes is keeping pace with the legends in more ways than one.

Another crazy Patrick Mahomes stat

TD percentage is calculated by dividing passing TDs by passing attempts and expressing the result as a percentage.

Mahomes has managed to keep pace with the percentage set by Staubach, despite attempting significantly more passes than the stars of the 60's and 70's.

As long as Mahomes is driving the fast-paced Andy Reid offense, the passing records will continue to fall for the Chiefs QB. Mahomes' current contract isn't set to expire until 2031.

With that much time remaining, he may ultimately set some records that might never be touched. In his four years of full-time play, Mahomes has averaged 44.75 TDs per season, including those thrown in the playoffs.

At this pace, he would end his existing contract with 626.5 passing TDs - two more than Tom Brady's current total, and he would still just be 36 years old.

The Chiefs are bound to extend Mahomes at some point in the next few years in an attempt to ease his cap hit, but for someone on pace to break the all-time passing TD record, the money is more than worth it.

