Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season brings a blockbuster quarterback duel as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ad

Both AFC West rivals are among the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but fantasy managers can only start one. With such a high-profile matchup on tap, let’s break down who you should roll with in your Week 1 lineup.

Is Patrick Mahomes a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mahomes enters 2025 with a slightly different-looking Chiefs offense but the same expectation: MVP-level play and weekly QB1 production. According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Mahomes is projected for 22.1 fantasy points in Week 1. His stat line includes 243 passing yards, nearly two touchdowns, one interception, and 19 rushing yards.

Ad

Trending

While the Chargers' defense has made improvements, Mahomes has historically performed well against them. The Chiefs’ ability to scheme receivers open and Mahomes’ knack for extending plays make him a safe bet to deliver another strong fantasy outing. He remains a reliable top-tier start in all formats.

Is Justin Herbert a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Herbert enters his sixth season with the Chargers after a productive 2024 campaign in which Los Angeles went 11–6 and reached the playoffs before bowing out in the first round. Individually, Herbert remained efficient and steady, finishing just shy of 4,000 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. That kind of season underscored his ability to minimize mistakes while still producing at a high level.

Ad

The Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation projects him for 19.5 fantasy points in Week 1, with 229 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and 14 rushing yards. Herbert has the tools to match Mahomes in a shootout, but the slightly lower projection reflects his tendency to post steadier, rather than explosive, stat lines.

Who to pick between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert for Week 1?

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

This is one of the most exciting quarterback battles of Week 1, but when it comes to fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes is the safer and stronger start. His projection of 22.1 points outpaces Herbert’s 19.5, and the added rushing production gives him a higher floor. Mahomes also brings proven consistency in big divisional games, making him the better play to kick off your season.

Ad

Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week One Matchup

Herbert is still a fine option if Mahomes isn’t on your roster, especially given his efficient track record and projected two passing touchdowns. But if you have both quarterbacks available, the decision is clear: start Mahomes in Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.