Patrick Mahomes Madden 24 rating: What overall is Chiefs QB?

The Madden 24 ratings have been revealed, and everyone is eager to find out Patrick Mahomes' rating in the latest version of the game.

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his second MVP award as well as his second Super Bowl. After Tyreek Hill's departure, many doubted him, but he proved everyone wrong.

Many anticipate that Mahomes will have a very high rating in Madden 24, based on his dominance during the previous season. In this article, we will determine whether this is the case.

Patrick Mahomes Madden 24 rating

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a 99 rating in Madden 24, making him a member of the exclusive Madden 99 club. This is a well-deserved honor for Mahomes, who had a flawless season and silenced all of his critics.

The Chiefs didn't have the star players on the offensive end, but their quarterback was able to bring the best out of his teammates and lead them to a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

Hopefully, Mahomes will be able to continue his dominance in the upcoming season as well, and it will be interesting to see if any team will be able to neutralize them.

Top 5 QBs in Madden 24

As per the Madden 24 ratings, these are the top five quarterbacks in the game:

Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts

The ratings are quite accurate based on how these quarterbacks performed last season, but there is room for improvement for each of them. This upcoming season, these star quarterbacks will strive to improve and propel their teams to glory.

Every NFL team has Mahomes and the Chiefs in their sights, and dethroning them will not be easy for anyone. While Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow came very close to defeating the Chiefs last season, in the end, the reigning NFL MVP showed everyone why he is simply the best player in the league.

Given these ratings, Madden players will be eager to play the game, which will be released next month and may feature significant improvements over previous editions.

