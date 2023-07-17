Madden 24: Which players are in the 99 club?

The highly anticipated Madden 24 is just around the corner. As the release date of August 18 approaches, EA Sports has once again teamed up with ESPN to build excitement and ignite heated discussions among fans.

This year, EA and ESPN are joining forces to unveil the top 10 NFL players at each position. Also, the elite few will earn the prestigious distinction of being part of the coveted '99 Club.'

Today, on ESPN's "Get Up!," the highly coveted 99 Club finally revealed its first inductee, and it's none other than the electrifying Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson has claimed the honor of being the highest-rated receiver in Madden 24 and secured his spot in the revered 99 Club for the first time.

His exceptional performance over the past three seasons has been marked by Pro Bowl selections and record-breaking achievements.

As Jefferson enters his fourth year in the NFL, his remarkable career stats of 324 receptions, 4,825 yards, and 25 touchdowns highlight his impact on the field. Notably, Jefferson's exceptional 2022 season led the league with an astonishing 128 receptions and 1,809 yards.

Furthermore, his awe-inspiring one-handed catch in a crucial moment against Buffalo garnered him the prestigious 2023 ESPY award for Best Play.

Madden 24's 99 Club announcement timeline

While Justin Jefferson kicked off the Madden ratings week as the first player reveal, there's a lot more excitement in store. From July 17 to July 23, football fans will be treated to extensive coverage across popular ESPN broadcasts, including "Get Up," "First Take," and "SportsCenter."

The excitement will reach its peak with an enthralling hour-long special on July 23 at 1 p.m. ET. During this thrilling event, notable ESPN broadcasters will passionately delve into the newly unveiled rankings.

Let's take a look at the reveal schedule:

Monday, July 17th: Wide Receivers

Tuesday, July 18th: Edge Rushers

Wednesday, July 19th: Running Backs

Thursday, July 20th: Cornerbacks

Friday, July 21st: Quarterbacks

Sunday, July 23rd (1:00 PM ET): Full Madden 24 Ratings Breakdown

Who else will be in the Madden 24's 99 club?

Looking ahead to this season, the incomparable Patrick Mahomes is poised to secure his place in the 99 Club, with his unmatched skills making even a 98 overall rating seem like an undersell.

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Additionally, it is highly likely that Nick Bosa will join the elite group after an exceptional performance earning him the Defensive Player of the Year title with a career-high 18.5 sacks.

Travis Kelce, who had a career-best season in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12), also makes a compelling case for his continued presence among the league's best.

With these formidable candidates, the Madden 24's 99 Club is set to be stacked with exceptional talent and undeniable greatness.

