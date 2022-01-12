Patrick Mahomes leaves NFL fans guessing about what's going on with cryptic tweets

Patrick Mahomes' focus this week is preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites going into the game, and Mahomes' stellar play is a big reason why.

But Mahomes posted a tweet to Twitter Tuesday that had some fans speculating. Mahomes retweeted one of his tweets with the caption, "Please don't make me sad."

There is no further context available to explain what could be causing Mahomes to be sad. His most recent tweets were about his alma mater, Texas Tech, upsetting Baylor in men's college basketball Tuesday.

Almost immediately after Mahomes posted the tweet, he deleted it. Before he deleted it, however, one fan screenshotted his tweet and posted it asking if the Chiefs superstar was doing okay.

The tweet read the following:

"Please don't make me sad."

The Chiefs will need Patrick Mahomes to be mentally engaged to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will hope whatever Patrick Mahomes tweeted about isn't anything that'll affect his play Sunday. The 26-year-old is one of the NFL's sharpest, most talented quarterbacks.

Without him at full strength physically and mentally, the Chiefs are vulnerable.

The Chiefs may not have gotten a coveted first-round bye this season. But they're facing the most favorable opponent they could get in the wild-card round in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs have already faced the Steelers this season and won convincingly. Mahomes had one of his most accurate games of the season, completing 76 percent of his passes for three touchdowns in a 36-10 win.

Patrick Mahomes came under fire earlier this season for being in a slump. But those claims proved to be an overreaction, as Mahomes' numbers trump that of the majority of NFL quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown just three interceptions in his last nine games after throwing ten interceptions in his first eight games. The Steelers defense will need to create turnovers to give the offense as many possessions as possible.

The number one defender Mahomes must watch out for will be T.J. Watt, who tied Michael Strahan for the NFL sack record (22.5) in Week 18.

If Watt is held in check, the Steelers defense will get picked apart by Mahomes, who isn't afraid to play methodically.

It's impossible to speculate on what caused Mahomes to tweet about not making himself sad. But the Chiefs will hope he's mentally engaged enough to send them to the divisional round.

Edited by LeRon Haire