Patrick Mahomes delivers his verdict on officiating during Chiefs-Bengals rollercoaster 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke out this week about a controversial ending to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs were penalized ten times during Sunday afternoon's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals, which seemed to cost them the win and the overall number one seeding in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals' win saw them secure the AFC North division title for the first time since 2015. Mahomes spoke about the excessive penalties and the disappointing loss while making a weekly appearance on 610 Sports Radio Kansas City on Wednesday morning.

“I know it’s a hard job, but when stuff like that happens in the game, it’s definitely disappointing to us as players, so you want to kind of go down win or lose. Whenever there’s penalties at the end of the game and it doesn’t go your way, it’s disappointing. Sometimes it happens, you kind of just move on and go to the next game.”-said Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes moving on after frustrating Week 18 calls

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor If you're wondering, the Bengals have gained a first down through 4 penalties on the Chiefs' defense.



The Chiefs have 8 penalties for 78 yards. The Bengals have 4 for 52 yards. If you're wondering, the Bengals have gained a first down through 4 penalties on the Chiefs' defense.The Chiefs have 8 penalties for 78 yards. The Bengals have 4 for 52 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted the excessive penalties given by the officiating crew in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Mahomes also said that it was time to turn the page and move on. The Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon on the road.

raheem palmer @djrtodaizza Every single call which could have swung this Bengals/Chiefs has gone to the Bengals from the holding penalty which took away the kick off return to the half dozen PI penalties for the Bengals. It's laughable. Every single call which could have swung this Bengals/Chiefs has gone to the Bengals from the holding penalty which took away the kick off return to the half dozen PI penalties for the Bengals. It's laughable.

While on the radio show on Wednesday morning, Patrick Mahomes did express his appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs defense and their ability to make stops when needed.

“The defense did a heck of a job getting those stops there at the end, it didn’t work in our favor, but when you’re getting six stops at the goal line that could’ve pushed the game to overtime, that’s all you can ask for from the defense."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that he was upset about the penalties and the officiating crew's judgment when it came to some of the calls. Reid refused to make any further comments on the topic because he didn't want to be fined by the National Football League for his possible comments and how they would be perceived.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to get a first-round bye for the playoffs after losing the number one seed to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Edited by David Nyland