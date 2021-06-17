Fantasy Football: 3 Potential breakout players from each team in the AFC North

The 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it's time for fans to start preparing for fantasy football. Going into the fantasy football draft with a game plan is a must.

The AFC North was one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL last season. While the big-name players in the division will be drafted early, there are a few stars on each of the AFC North teams that are poised for a breakout season in 2021.

AFC North players poised to have a breakout season

Baltimore Ravens

Running back J.K. Dobbins hasn't had the opportunity to become the top rusher on the Ravens roster because Lamar Jackson usually is. But in 2020, Dobbins showed that he is capable of being the Ravens' top rusher with 805 total yards and led all NFL running backs with an average of six yards per carry. Baltimore has now said that they plan on using Dobbins in an even bigger role in 2021, perhaps even as a receiver, meaning his fantasy draft stock should rise.

JK Dobbins was asked about catching more, and his reaction to this Air Dobbins pic from last week.



"I've been doing that. I can catch the ball. I had a few mistakes last year, but I've been working on eliminating those mistakes - even the little ones. I'm perfecting my craft." pic.twitter.com/gFHfV4rP7L — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) June 15, 2021

As with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards should also be a bigger part of the Ravens' running game in 2021. Mark Ingram left this offseason, leaving Dobbins and Edwards as the starting backs. Either one is a good fantasy football option.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has been tremendous in his two seasons with the Ravens. But for a wide receiver who was targeted more than 100 times last season, he needs to haul in more catches and touchdowns. He could do that this season, as the Ravens have said they plan to tweak their offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be reunited with his LSU quarterback Joe Burrow this season and that could be a fantasy football team owner's dream matchup. While the Bengals have a good receiving core, Chase has chemistry with Burrow built during their time together at LSU.

Joe Burrow had a stellar rookie campaign in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Although Burrow will be coming back after a lengthy layoff, he should pick up where he left off and be a starting fantasy football quarterback in many leagues.

Ja’Marr Chase in 2019 with Joe Burrow:



🔥 1,780 receiving yards (1st in NCAA)

🔥 20 receiving TDs (1st in NCAA)

🔥 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner

🔥 National Champion



RUN IT BACK 🗣🗣🗣@Real10jayy__ @JoeyB (via @CBSSports)

pic.twitter.com/TaErAuFwA4 — Overtime (@overtime) April 30, 2021

Running back Joe Mixon is expected to get more carries in 2021 than he did in the 2020 season. The Bengals plan to include Mixon in their offensive scheme in a bigger way than they previously had.

Cleveland Browns

Of all the wide receivers on the Browns roster, Rashard Higgins has one of the best on-field relationships with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Higgins became one of Mayfield's favorite targets in 2020 after injuries to other receivers. Mayfield should continue that with even more targets for Higgins in 2021.

#Browns WR Rashard Higgins is expected to sign back with Cleveland on a 1-year deal, source said. The player they call Hollywood returns after 37 catches and 599 yards in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

It's hard to think of Odell Beckham as a breakout fantasy football option, but after a season-ending injury in 2020, fantasy football players may be unsure whether to draft the wide receiver or not.

Tight end Austin Hooper was a big fantasy football option when he played with the Falcons in 2016-2019. He wasn't drafted much last season, but with the Browns offense becoming a force to be reckoned with, he looks set to have an impressive season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In 2020, wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a rough stretch where he dropped plenty of passes. He wasn't the only Steelers receiver to have this issue, but he was the one who was benched for half a game because of it. Johnson is poised to have a breakout season in 2021. Fantasy owners who had him last season may be hesitant to draft him again, making him a fantasy football draft steal.

Running back Najee Harris was drafted in the first round, which usually means that fantasy owners will jump at the chance to draft him early. Some fantasy football owners may not believe that the Steelers will fix their running game and not draft Harris, who will surely be a big part of the Steelers' offense in 2021.

Tight end Eric Ebron had a great first season with the Steelers in 2020 and should only build upon that in 2021. Ebron became Roethlisberger's reliable target down the stretch and made plays happen. Even if he isn't the starting tight end in fantasy football, he should at least be an option at flex.

Edited by jay.loke710