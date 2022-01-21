Patrick Mahomes NFL playoff record: What are Chiefs QB's playoff stats?

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed remarkable NFL playoff success since assuming a full-time starting quarterback role with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He won the NFL MVP award in his first full season (2018) and has been to the AFC Championship Game in all three seasons before 2021.

He is a special player and looks like a generational talent. So what are all his achievements so far?

Patrick Mahomes' playoff record and stats

Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV

Mahomes enters the weekend with a 7-2 postseason record. His first loss came in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, and his second came in last season's Super Bowl. Both losses also came against Tom Brady, first with the New England Patriots and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So far, the Chiefs quarterback also has 22 career postseason touchdowns, along with 2,728 yards. He should easily eclipse the 3,000-yard mark this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most playoff Pass TD in first 5 seasons of career



Kurt Warner 15 Most playoff Pass TD in first 5 seasons of careerPatrick Mahomes 22Russell Wilson 20Joe Flacco 19Bernie Kosar 15Ben Roethlisberger 15Kurt Warner 15 https://t.co/qwu1OApbU0

The best postseason of his career came in 2019 when the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. He threw for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns in the championship season.

That touchdown total is fascinating because he only had four in the last postseason, which also saw him reach the Super Bowl. He has already passed that mark this postseason after throwing for five touchdowns in a blowout 42-21 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Comparing Patrick Mahomes to the best of the best

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chiefs star already ranks 18th all-time in NFL playoff wins by a quarterback. In fact, he is only two behind Russell Wilson and four behind Aaron Rodgers. At this rate, he has a great shot to surpass Joe Montana's total of 16 to get into second place.

The tough part will be chasing Tom Brady for the top spot. The legendary signal-caller has 35 postseason wins and may get his 36th in the Divisional Round. Talking about any postseason quarterback stat usually means seeing how far ahead Brady is.

The same storyline is true when talking about postseason passing touchdowns. The Chiefs signal-caller is currently 17th in NFL history with 22 passing touchdowns. Brady is way ahead at 85, with Montana and Aaron Rodgers in second place with 45.

Brady is the gold standard for NFL quarterback stats, and Mahomes is off to a good start early in his career. He just has to keep up his current pace for about 12-15 more years to be in the same conversation as Brady once he decides to retire.

Yet one thing will matter more than wins and overall stats. That will be Super Bowl victories. The Chiefs quarterback sits with one win at the age of 26. Brady is chasing his eighth at the age of 44.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season at the age of 43. If Mahomes can stick around that long, his legacy could be one that goes down as one of the best in NFL history.

