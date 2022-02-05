WATCH: Jackson Mahomes's NSFW mechanical bull ride with Chiefs fan is going viral

Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, went viral via a TikTok video of him riding a mechanical bull with a fellow Patrick Mahomes fan (as evidenced by her choice of jersey in the video).

While Jackson Mahomes has been the subject of a few controversies this season, he hasn't let that get in the way of him having a good time.

Jackson Mahomes and Chiefs fan take wild ride on a mechanical bull

Mahomes shared the clip on January 3, but it remains unclear when the video was taped, with two clips of Mahomes and his companion being posted several days apart on his TikTok account. Mahomes even commented on the second post with, “Part two because you guys loved part one so much.”

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs missed their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance by one game, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, some of their struggles (by their standards) were lost in the mix of attention received by Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews and younger brother Jackson Mahomes.

The younger Mahomes brother made a few headlines during the regular season, including clips of him dumping water on Baltimore Ravens fans, criticizing a local Kansas City restaurant for not seating his party, and dancing on the memorial of late NFL star linebacker Sean Taylor.

Patrick Mahomes' rise to being, arguably, the face of the new NFL (especially as the old guard retires, such as Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger) has coincided with the increasing prevalence of quick TikTok videos and Twitter reactions going viral. As long as Mahomes makes highlight reel plays on the field, his off field entourage will draw attention – both good and bad.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will start the offseason in an unfamiliar place as they are absent from the Super Bowl for the first time in two years. The Chiefs will have to address some big questions and important free agent decisions ahead of the NFL draft.

