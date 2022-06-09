LOOK: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shares stunning photos from The Match

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen took on elder statesmen Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's The Match - the annual charity celebrity golf tournament that pits sports celebrities against each other.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills' star quarterbacks could not beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers' star quarterbacks. But the head-to-head paired matchup drew a lot of attention. The four signal-callers played for Feeding America charity.

Attending and showing support for her husband, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of their daughter Sterling with Mahomes in Las Vegas.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling wore matching outfits and posed with their favorite golfer/quarterback:

“What a fun time this was!⛳️ .Sterling really enjoys watching her dad play golf and man did he play some golf! We love you dada! 🤍🤍 #thematch”

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes | @brittanylynn Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes announce they are expecting second child

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are busily expanding their influence in the NFL and the Kansas City community. But the proud father and mother are also expanding their little family. After a whirlwind offseason where the high school sweethearts tied the knot, the happy couple is expecting a second child.

Recently, the Mahomes posted on social media that little Sterling Mahomes will be a big sister. The pair did not announce when Brittany is due, but the celebrations continue for the young family.

Patrick Mahomes faces new challenges on the field

For the upcoming NFL season, Patrick Mahomes will seek his 3rd Super Bowl appearance, but how he gets there will look different. Longtime star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and reliable receiver Byron Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes will still have the services of tight end Travis Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The wide receiver room will look different without Hill. But the Chiefs did sign former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the huge shoes left by Hill.

Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon remain on the roster and should fill out the roster, with rookie Skyy Moore hoping to carve out a role this season.

Patrick Mahomes will have a lot of new faces on the field and at home. But the face of the NFL will undoubtedly welcome the challenges.

