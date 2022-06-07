3 QBs who won MVP in their second season in the NFL

The NFL MVP award has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent years, winning nine of the last ten and 14 in the last 15 seasons. This is a trend that is likely to continue moving forward with quarterbacks growing even more important as the years go by.

While a rookie quarterback has never won the NFL MVP award, sophomore quarterbacks have had more success. Rookie seasons are more of a learning experience, while the following season provides an opportunity to take a big step forward.

Six quarterbacks entering their second year are projected to be starters heading into the 2022 NFL season. Five of them were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, including Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, while Davis Mills was selected in the third round.

The six starting quarterbacks will have a chance to join these three quarterbacks who won the MVP award during their second season.

#1 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson started seven games during his rookie season before earning the starting job for his second year. He won 13 of his 15 starts during the 2019 season while completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns.

NFL @NFL @Lj_era8 's best play in EVERY game during his MVP season! .@Lj_era8's best play in EVERY game during his MVP season! 😈 https://t.co/bnkS4ye7Wo

He also added 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in one of the most dynamic seasons by any quarterback ever. Jackson set a new record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Just one year before Jackson won the NFL MVP award in his second season, Patrick Mahomes did so during the 2018 season. Mahomes started just one game during his rookie year, but exploded in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sarah Ellison @sgellison Patrick Mahomes was asked after being named Super Bowl MVP if he sees himself as the face of the NFL.



“There’s several guys that can be the face of the NFL. ... I mean, Lamar [Jackson] was the unanimous MVP and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the QB position.” Patrick Mahomes was asked after being named Super Bowl MVP if he sees himself as the face of the NFL. “There’s several guys that can be the face of the NFL. ... I mean, Lamar [Jackson] was the unanimous MVP and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the QB position.” https://t.co/fIIwzDXvQa

Mahomes started every game of the 2018 season, going 12-4. He completed 66 percent of his passes for a massive 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. He is just the second quarterback ever to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season, joining Peyton Manning.

#3 - Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino

Dan Marino started nine games during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins. He went 7-2 while earning the full-time starting quarterback job, setting up a historic second season.

Marino completed 64 percent of his passes during the 1984 season, accumulating 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP of the league. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 5,000 yards in a single season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far