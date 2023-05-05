Bryce Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after an incredible college football career. He posted an impressive 24-3 record as a starting quraterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, while also winning the Heisman Trophy. He appears ready to smoothly make the trasition into being an NFL quarterback.

While many assumed that Bryce Young would be named the Panthers' starting quarterback immediately, apparetly the franchise may have other plans. It was recently reported that Andy Dalton was named the starter in Carolina entering training camp. The promising rookie will apparently need to find a way to win the job from the experienced veteran.

There is no timeline on Bryce Young becoming the starter until the team believes that he is ready 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Panthers QB Andy Dalton is currently the team starter, per @ProFootballTalk There is no timeline on Bryce Young becoming the starter until the team believes that he is ready 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Panthers QB Andy Dalton is currently the team starter, per @ProFootballTalk There is no timeline on Bryce Young becoming the starter until the team believes that he is ready https://t.co/04023GLkIn

The Panthers' decision has sent the NFL world into a frenzy. Shocked fans on social media have expressed split opinions of this polarizing decision. Some of them believe it will be the best choice for his long-term deveolpment. Meanwhile, others believe the best way to help a young quarterback is giving him in-game experience.

Here are some of the top Twitter comments:

Pat $tacks @Pb2paid @jasrifootball @ProFootballTalk I would bet my house on Bryce Young starting week 1 lol @jasrifootball @ProFootballTalk I would bet my house on Bryce Young starting week 1 lol

Chris™ @DasChris_ @jasrifootball @ProFootballTalk I mean I would hope so let the young man learn no need to throw him to the wolves instantly not like Panthers are trying to win anything either @jasrifootball @ProFootballTalk I mean I would hope so let the young man learn no need to throw him to the wolves instantly not like Panthers are trying to win anything either

Andy Dalton has been in this same type of situation before. When he was with the Chicago Bears, he was also named the short-term starter after they selected Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has established himself as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the entire NFL who often finds his way onto the field.

Dalton filled in for the Dallas Cowboys when Dak Prescott was injured in 2020. He also eventually won the starting job for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, replacing Jameis Winston.

He will now, once again, be given the opportunity to potentially earn additional playing time after being named the starter to open training camp. While Bryce Young will definitely get his chance as the starter at some point, Panthers fans may need to wait a bit longer than opening day to see their new rookie quarterback.

Benching Bryce Young for Week 1 would go against NFL tradition

Many legendary NFL quarterbacks began their careers as backups. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady are all recent examples. What makes Bryce Young's situation much different than most examples of this strategy is that he was a number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Quarterbacks who receive this honor almost always get to start their first game as a rookie.

Recent history suggests that Young will find a way to be named the starter prior to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Of the last 10 quarterbacks chosen with the top pick in the draft, eight of them have been named Week 1 starters. Just Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff were forced to be backups first before earning their spot as starters.

Given his elite college career and how much the Panthers traded away to get him, it would be surprising if Bryce Young joined Mayfield and Goff on the rare list. He will need to first surpass Andy Dalton to avoid being an initial backup.

