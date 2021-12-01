“I’ve talked to him a couple times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there” - Patrick Mahomes speaks on friendship with LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes knows what it's like to be a dad as he's the proud father of Sterling Mahomes. The 2018 MVP also now knows what it's like to be acknowledged by LeBron James on Twitter.

On the 610SportsKC radio show "The Drive," Mahomes spoke on many topics, including fatherhood and his friendship with LeBron James. During the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, Mahomes tweeted that he loved being a father, which warranted a response from the NBA's king.

Patrick Mahomes speaks on friendship with LeBron James

When asked about his relationship with the four-time NBA champion, Mahomes revealed that they've spoken a couple of times. For as renowned as both athletes are, their most recent interaction was centered on fatherhood.

Mahomes told "The Drive,"

"I've talked to him a couple times and kind of built a bit of a friendship there. I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy but it was kind of a spur-of-the-moment tweet, I was just sitting there playing with Sterling. And I was like 'Man, this is cool. Being able to see a little you just kind of growing up,' and so I kind of tweeted that out."

It's wholesome that two of the most transcendent athletes of their generations are connected by something unrelated to athletics. Mahomes likely idolized James growing up, as the latter has performed at a peak level in the NBA since 2003.

The respect Patrick Mahomes has for James was evident in his tone of voice and follow-up answer. The former Super-Bowl MVP acknowledged James' children, who are growing up and coming into their own as athletic prospects.

Mahomes said,

'"He has a couple sons and a daughter that are all great athletes and great people. So I know it's just a cool moment to be a dad and be able to see a little you growing up."

When it comes to being proud parents, these two icons are ahead of the game. James has done an excellent job coaching his oldest son, Bronny James.

Bronny James is an NBA prospect who could face his dad in the league as soon as 2023 or 2024.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, is in the infancy stages of fatherhood with Sterling. Sterling was born in February of this year.

But Mahomes said on "The Drive" that he sees his daughter playing golf and a little bit of soccer when she grows up.

The future and present of sports are bright, with figures like Mahomes and James leading the pack. For as excellent an athlete as each is, they're just as good at being fathers.

