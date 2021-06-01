Patrick Mahomes targets NFL's first-ever 20-0 season

If Patrick Mahomes were to have a theme song, it would be DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”. The star quarterback has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 43-10 record since he took over under center.

Now, the Chiefs playmaker has a new goal in mind for the upcoming NFL season. This past weekend at the first annual 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic, Patrick Mahomes told Blacher Report’s Kayla Nicole that he wanted to guide the Chiefs to a perfect 20-0 season.

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, is going 20-0. That's not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. But I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20-0, to be the first one to do that, that would be awesome."

Patrick Mahomes has the ability to lead the Chiefs to 20-0

After leading the Chiefs to a 16-2 record last season, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Mahomes achieves his goal. The odds, however, are stacked against him, and currently, Las vegas oddmakers have the Chiefs winning 12 games this season.

The only team to ever go through an entire NFL regular and post-season unbeaten were the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0. The Don Shula-led team is famous for opening bottles of champagne when the last undefeated NFL team loses every year.

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs have the 11th toughest strength of schedule and face some fierce opposition. Patrick Mahomes and his team play the Browns in Week 1, the Ravens in Week 2, the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and the mighty Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Surviving that gauntlet of teams and remaining undefeated would be one of the greatest accomplishments in NFL history. However, if any player were going to do it, it would be Patrick Mahomes.