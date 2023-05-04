Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set to faceoff against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in this year’s "The Match"

Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will square off against the Golden State Warriors duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the next iteration of Capital One’s The Match.

The 12-hole game of golf will take place on June 29, under the lights at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can watch the event live on TNT.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



June 29 Announcement: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE @tkelce will compete against Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match.June 29 Announcement: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE @tkelce will compete against Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match. June 29 https://t.co/AxiMrZDUGu

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Mahomes and Curry, both two-time MVPs in their respective leagues, have previously competed in the golf tournament. However, the two sporting superstars came up short in their first appearances.

Mahomes made his debut in The Match last year, teaming with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The duo faced off against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. However, Mahomes and Allen came up short on the final hole.

Meanwhile, four-time NBA champion Curry took part in the event in 2020, teaming up with Peyton Manning. The duo lost to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson.

Thompson and Kelce will debut on The Match this summer alongside their teammates and close friends. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the four sports icons perform in a game that is perhaps out of their comfort zone.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce favorites to win The Match 2023

Travis Kelce (R) and Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes should feel comfortable on the golf course in comparison to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. The NFL duo won the inaugural 8AM Golf Invitational as partners in April 2022 before hitting the links once more later in July at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Kelce and Mahomes also showcased their incredible partnership in the NFL last season, when they led Kansas City to another Super Bowl title. The quarterback and tight end were massively influential throughout the season while leading their team to glory.

However, Golden State stars Curry and Thompson have a habit of turning up in clutch moments. A promising battle between football vs. basketball icons awaits in The Match next month.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes