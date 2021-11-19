Patriots' 25-point win vs. Falcons sparks wild 28-3 jokes on Twitter

The New England Patriots have owned the Atlanta Falcons since their notorious 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI. Since 2001, the Patriots are 7-0 against the Falcons. But it's the Super Bowl loss that has haunted the Falcons franchise for almost five seasons now.

The Patriots' 25-0 shutout of the Falcons had Twitter reminiscing about the Falcons' misfortunes. Social media isn't afraid to take jabs, and Thursday night had many reasons to take jabs at the embarrassed Falcons.

The Patriots beating the Falcons by the same number of points they came back from in 2017 was the most coincidental occurrence of the season. The Falcons haven't been able to escape the jokes and reminders of their franchise's biggest letdown.

The Patriots were dominant on Thursday from start to finish. The defense most specifically played one of the best games anyone has played all season on defense.

They held the Falcons to a meager 3.2 yards per play and 165 total yards of offense.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Since the Falcons took a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, they’ve been outscored by the Patriots, 79-7. Since the Falcons took a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, they’ve been outscored by the Patriots, 79-7. https://t.co/SdFMOHLpZJ

Matt Ryan's offensive line did a terrible job in pass protection. Matt Judon played phenomenally, and the Patriots' defense had four sacks on the former MVP. When Ryan wasn't sacked, he was under pressure which affected his accuracy.

Mac Jones played a solid game himself, and the offense was able to run whatever it wanted. The best rookie quarterback in his class completed 22 of 26 passes and distributed the ball evenly to his targets.

The outcome of the game was never in doubt after the Patriots threw the first punch. The Falcons didn't look like they showed up. Kyle Van Noy's garbage-time pick-six on Josh Rosen was the final ingredient in the Patriots winning by 25.

The Falcons will never be able to escape 28-3 jokes

Falcons fans will have to live with 28-3 jokes for the rest of their lives. Since that Super Bowl, the Falcons haven't been as good. They've missed the playoffs every year since.

"I'd be mad too, you go from a 28-3 loss..." A fan in the crowd tried coming at Kyle Van Noy and he fired RIGHT BACK 🔥"I'd be mad too, you go from a 28-3 loss..." @KVN_03 A fan in the crowd tried coming at Kyle Van Noy and he fired RIGHT BACK 🔥"I'd be mad too, you go from a 28-3 loss..." @KVN_03 😳 https://t.co/75fjeKCM6F

If last night's jokes weren't enough, there's more coming. Last night, there was a partial lunar eclipse that followed that game. Care to guess how long it lasted? Three hours and 28 minutes.

The Falcons will be happy to move on from this week and the humiliation that's followed them. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars next week and will look to get back on the winning track.

