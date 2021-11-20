The Patriots defensive star who should be the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The New England Patriots' five-game winning streak is in thanks to their defense ascending to another level. Most notably, two players on defense have played at defensive player-of-the-year levels.

Matt Judon was one of the best free-agent signings of the offseason and is third in the league in sacks with 10.5. He's been a disruptive force every week and has transformed their front-seven entirely.

But it's fourth-year cornerback J.C. Jackson who deserves to be the frontrunner for defensive player of the year. The undrafted free agent has ascended from role player to superstar in a matter of one season.

Jackson knows how to play without being penalized. He's hauled in six interceptions, trailing only Trevon Diggs. Jackson has been the heart and soul of the Patriots' defensive resurrection.

Field Yates @FieldYates Most interceptions in the NFL since 2018: J.C. Jackson (22)



Most interceptions in the NFL since 2019: J.C. Jackson (19)



Most interceptions in the NFL since 2020: J.C. Jackson (14)



Patriots defensive star JC Jackson should be defensive player of the year

Although Jackson has two fewer interceptions than Diggs, he's further along in coverage than Diggs. Diggs gets his interceptions because he's aggressive in his pursuit.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback has lightning-quick speed and instincts, which is why he's ahead of Jackson in interceptions.

But Jackson is coached by Bill Belichick, a defensive genius. The Patriots cornerback doesn't gamble on coverage and instead waits on the opportunity to come to him.

The last four games Jackson has played are reminiscent of Stephon Gilmore in 2019. Gilmore had six interceptions that season, and quarterbacks largely stayed away from him while he was in man-to-man coverage.

Jackson has that same number of interceptions after 11 games and is only five passes defended away from Gilmore's 2019 total.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags



🔒 4 catches

🔒 61 yards

🔒 3 INT

🔒 1 TD

🔒 3.13 Passer Rating when targeted



Jackson has been exceptional against small and big wide receivers alike. Against Panthers' D.J. Moore, Jackson kept up with his speed.

Against the Chargers' Mike Williams, Jackson outbodied him with his physicality.

Jackson has had eight games this year where he's given up 50 or fewer yards to wide receivers. But another reason he should win the award is that he's on a 7-4 team that's looking more bound for the playoffs by the week.

J.C. Jackson's Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL

Although the NFL might not want to admit it, awards are often decided by which player's team has a better record. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on a torrid pace for sacks, with 13 already.

But the Browns are 5-5 and on the outside looking in at the playoff race.

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is also a contender for defensive player of the year. He's missed a game due to injury, and his Week 11 status is in question.

Missing games won't do him any favors as his 5-3-1 Steelers battle in muddy AFC playoff waters.

Jackson's Patriots are 7-4 and appear to have a defense capable of stopping anyone.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags JC Jackson: "We had to go over so much over the last two days but we got it done. We believe in our defense. We believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the gameplay." #Patriots JC Jackson: "We had to go over so much over the last two days but we got it done. We believe in our defense. We believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the gameplay." #Patriots

Awards are also often narrative-driven in the NFL. Jackson went from being undrafted to being a role player.

Jackson became a starter, and Belichick trusted him so much that he replaced the departed Gilmore as the star.

There are many worthy contenders for the defensive player of the year award this year, including Jackson's teammate Judon. But Jackson is the biggest reason why the Patriots are being considered contenders.

He should win defensive player of the year and earn an enormous paycheck from the Patriots as a result.

