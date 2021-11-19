Can the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl? 

The New England Patriots rebuild has accelerated their timeline ten-fold from where they were at in Week 1. The Patriots started the season 2-4, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones was kept on a tight leash while the Patriots tried to find themselves.

In the last five weeks, however, the Patriots have found their identity and embraced it. They're riding a five-game winning streak and are one of the league's hottest, ascending teams.

But is the Patriots roster talented enough to win the Super Bowl this season? Or are they still a year away from truly contending?

The Patriots are still a year away from being able to win the Super Bowl.

The reason the Patriots shouldn't be penciled in for the Super Bowl yet is that Jones and the offense are still developing. By all accounts, Jones is the best rookie quarterback in his class. But no rookie quarterback has ever taken their team to the Super Bowl in NFL history.

Jones is as accurate as they come and knows his responsibilities as the signal-caller well for being a rookie. But for as good as he's been, he hasn't taken many shots downfield.

🎯 87.2 PFF Grade (1st)

🎯 102.6 passer rating (2nd)

Mac Jones during the Patriots 5-game win streak:

🎯 87.2 PFF Grade (1st)
🎯 102.6 passer rating (2nd)
🎯 1,069 passing yards (3rd)

The second reason the Patriots won't be going to the Super Bowl is there's more competition this year than ever. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs are all contenders in the AFC.

But next year, this team has all the potential in the world to make a run into February.

The Patriots can win the Super Bowl next season.

Luckily for Jones, he has a great system around him to further his progress. His veteran-led offensive line has been tremendous in the last two weeks since Trent Brown returned to the lineup.

Brown is due for a contract extension, but the other four starters are signed through next season.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have broken out this year and figure to be one of the NFL's top running back tandems for years to come. They're the identity of the Patriots.

The Patriots love to play physical bully ball. Their offensive line, combined with downfield runners in Harris and Stevenson, have been a combination as good as bread and butter.

But the defense is the biggest reason the Patriots can win the Super Bowl next season.

Patriots defense has allowed 13 points over their last 12 quarters of football. Conversely, the Patriots defense has scored 13 points over those same 12 quarters.

JC Jackson should be receiving votes for Defensive Player of the Year. Matt Judon has been one of the five best pass rushers in the NFL this season. Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy give the Patriots three veterans who have won Super Bowls and who are still playing well.

The Patriots' defense has given up the second-fewest points this year and the fourth fewest yards.

Next year, the Patriots will get Jonathan Jones back from IR, and Josh Uche should be more polished with more experience.

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls, in large part, due to having a shutdown defense come playoff time. If any team can be trusted to be at its best when it matters most, it's Belichick's Patriots.

The Patriots have a unique balance of youth and experience. That makes them fun to watch this year and a dangerous threat next year. But if this season has taught us anything, it's that anything can happen.

