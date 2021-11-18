Top 10 defenses in the NFL 2021 until Week 10

Defenses in the NFL often don't get as much recognition as offenses, but they are just as important to a team's success. A strong defense keeps teams alive in every game and gives their offense a better chance to win it. A poor defense can, sometimes, destroy any chance a team has to win.

The best defenses limit yardage allowed, keep points off the board, force turnovers and create sacks. Versatility and balance are the key to a dominant defense. Here are the top ten defenses following the conclusion of Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

Best NFL defenses in 2021: Top 10

#10 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had one of the top defenses in the NFL on paper entering the 2021 NFL season. They have allowed too many points this year, ranking 20th in the NFL but are in the top five in total yards and in rushing defense. The Browns have the most sacks in the NFL with 29, thanks to a league-leading 13 by Myles Garrett. He is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

#9 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have very quietly been one of the top defenses this season. They currently rank fourth in points allowed per game and seventh in yards allowed per game. Their defensive secondary is one of their biggest strengths, led by superstar safety Justin Simmons.

They will move forward without their legendary pass rusher Von Miller after trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive players of the last decade.

