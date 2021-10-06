5 reasons why Stephon Gilmore might be the best cornerback in the NFL

Stephon Gilmore has been released from the New England Patriots, which has resulted in a collective shock for the NFL world. It was one of the most surprising mid-season cuts in league history.

Contract talks failed between the two parties, and with the Patriots holding $54,000 dollars in cap space, the next move was to restructure Gilmore's contract, which he refused. The Patriots will now hold $5.8 million dollars in cap space after his release.

Gilmore is one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the league and this move may come back to haunt the Patriots.

Here's a look at five reasons why Stephon Gilmore might be the best cornerback in the league.

#1 - 2019 Defensive Player of the Year

Stephon Gilmore is only two seasons removed from being named Defensive Player of the Year, and that might not sound too impressive right now, but Gilmore could return to his proper form after his injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

His 2019 season was chock full of production as he led the league with six interceptions. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

He played all 16 games and had a ridiculously high 20 passes defended in his All-Pro year.

#2 - Four Pro Bowl honors and two All-Pro honors

Stephon Gilmore has seen a ton of success since being acquired by the New England Patriots. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

He was also named to the first-team All-Pro in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

This is due to Gilmore's ability to cover some of the most elite receivers in the league.

#3 - Best cover corner since 2018

According to Pro Football Focus, Stephon Gilmore has a grade of 90.4 since 2018, which is good for 1st place among active cornerbacks in the league.

Gilmore only allowed a 50% completion rate against receivers in 2019. This, coupled with the fact that he only allowed 1 touchdown is why Gilmore is one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the league.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Since 2017 when he joined the @Patriots , nobody has held opposing receivers to fewer yards per target as the nearest defender (5.9) than Stephon GilmoreHis 51% comp. rate as the nearest defender the last 5 seasons is the 2nd-best among DBs with 200 targets>>NFL Next Gen Stats Since 2017 when he joined the @Patriots, nobody has held opposing receivers to fewer yards per target as the nearest defender (5.9) than Stephon GilmoreHis 51% comp. rate as the nearest defender the last 5 seasons is the 2nd-best among DBs with 200 targets>>NFL Next Gen Stats https://t.co/nk9pX9lkqP

He also allowed a 57% completion rate and one touchdown in the 2020 season as well.

#4 - Reliability

Apart from the 2020 season and the beginning of this season, Stephon Gilmore has been one of the most reliable players in the league. He started all 16 games in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Injuries happen to every player, and apart from the rough end of the 2020 season into the 2021 season, Gilmore has been consistently available for the Patriots.

#5 - Passes Defended

Gilmore led the league in passes defended in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with 20 each season. His overall count of 43 passes defended is good for the top 5 since the 2018 season.

This bodes well because receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams can make life difficult for defenses without a top-notch cornerback.

Gilmore had to have a quad tear surgically repaired in 2020 and with the drama of being released, he will likely play with a huge chip on his shoulder. Expect Gilmore to be signed by a team in the coming days.

