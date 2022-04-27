Patriots legend Vince Wilfork's son pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl rings: Report

Former New England Patriots lineman Vince Wilfork was a key contributor in two Super Bowl victories (XXXIX and XLIX) for the franchise. He is now making the newscycle because TMZ is reporting that his son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, has pleaded guilty to stealing his father's Super Bowl rings.

Wilfork played in the league for 13 seasons and was with New England from 2004-2014. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named as an All-Pro four times (2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012).

Wilfork was the driving force of the Patriots defense during the 2000s decade and is one of their most iconic players ever on defense.

Can the New England Patriots overtake the Buffalo Bills in 2022 to win the AFC East?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

New England quarterback Mac Jones finished his 2021 rookie season by making the Pro Bowl and leading the team into the playoffs.

Jones was drafted in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by New England with the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Tom Brady.

The team ended the 2021 regular season with a 10-7 record, which was good enough to face the Buffalo Bills, who won the AFC East with a record of 11-6. What followed was a humbling defeat at the hands of Josh Allen, as the Bills overwhelmed New England 47-17.

Despite the loss, expectations for the Patriots have improved. This is largely thanks to Mac Jones gaining so much experience during his rookie season.

He will now be looked to as a leader on offense. He is expected to make a jump in his second year under legendary head coach Bill Belichick. If the team is to win the AFC East, the defense will need to step up and find a way to stop Josh Allen and the Bills.

Josh Allen has gone from a promising first-round draft pick to becoming a MVP candidate. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship game in 2020 and the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2021. In the divisional round, the Bills lost in overtime in a shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. The score that day was an incredible 36-42.

New England lost star cornerback JC Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers.This may present a problem as he has been one of the best defensive backs in the league over the past two seasons.

The Patriots have signed cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was formerly on the team from 2014-2017. Butler is famously known for intercepting Russell Wilson at the goalline in Super Bowl XLIX to solidify the 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

With linebacker Matt Judon returning (12.5 sacks in 2021) to lead the defense and Mac Jones entering the second year of his career, New England will look to try and supplant the Bills and reclaim their title as AFC East champions.

Edited by John Maxwell