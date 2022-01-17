"This s**t is ridiculous" - NFL legend Wilfork couldn't believe Patriots' performance vs Bills

NFL legend Vince Wilfork was disgusted by the New England Patriots' performance against bitter rivals the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Bills raced out to a 27-3 lead at halftime at a bitterly-cold Highmark Stadium and the former Patriots defensive tackle was not happy with what he saw, letting his feelings be known on social media.

"This s**t is ridiculous."

Vince Wilfork @wilfork75 This shit is ridiculous! This shit is ridiculous!

It's fair to say Wilfork wasn't a fan of the Patriots defensive effort last night in Buffalo.

Vince Wilfork @wilfork75 Buffalo punching them right in their mouth! Wow Buffalo punching them right in their mouth! Wow

Wilfork, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, had every reason to be displeased with New England's first-half showing.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for only 106 yards and an interception, with kicker Nick Folk connecting on a 44-yard field goal with 0:01 remaining to get the Patriots on the board.

The second-half was much of the same. However, the Patriots did improve offensively, scoring two touchdowns with Jones throwing both passing touchdowns to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

They could not stop Buffalo's relentless offense and would succumb to a heavy defeat at the hands of their AFC East rivals.

The Bills ran out as 47-17 winners to advance to the Divisional Round, ending Wilfork's former team's chances of Super Bowl glory this year.

The Bills made history in their epic blowout win against the Patriots

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

As bad as the Patriots were, Buffalo was just as impressive. This game involved the top-two ranked defenses in the NFL but only one turned up.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen torched the Patriots defense, throwing for five touchdowns and 308 yards.

For the first time in NFL history, Buffalo did not punt, kick a field goal or turn the ball over, scoring on their first seven possessions.

Allen finished the game with an impressive stat line of 21 of 25 passes, five touchdowns and 308 yards, as well as 66 yards and 6 carries. Running back Devin Singletary also added two touchdowns on 16 carries for 81 yards.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots QB Mac Jones v Buffalo Bills

As for New England - they are one and done and heading home. They are still adjusting to life after Tom Brady, with rookie Mac Jones leading the team forward.

With a successful regular season, the Patriots would have hoped for a better performance in the playoffs. If they can continue to rebuild and put this disappointment behind them, the future looks promising.

