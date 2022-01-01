Patriots' Matthew Judon seems to have no remorse over tripping Josh Allen

The New England Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills was bound to be chippy. The two heated division rivals played for the second time this season, and the Bills wound up winning convincingly, 33-21. But one of the stories that came out of the game was Matthew Judon tripping Josh Allen.

The play appeared to be intentional from Judon, who was giving his division rival a little something extra. One fan on social media called out the defensive end for what appeared to be a dirty play. Judon's response on Twitter was nonchalant.

Patriots' Matthew Judon is unapologetic over tripping Josh Allen

New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon

The Patriots' defensive end didn't seem to care much about what he did to Allen. His response was a short and sweet two-word answer. His answer didn't appear to show any remorse for his actions.

While Judon may not feel remorse over tripping Allen, his actions could come back to bite him in the future. It's very likely that both the Bills and Patriots will make the AFC playoffs, making a third meeting possible. Division rivals don't forget these kinds of plays.

This isn't the first time Judon has been accused of a dirty play this season. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, Judon shoved quarterback Carson Wentz to the ground by putting his hands on Wentz's head and neck area.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



#Colts Carson Wentz was asked what happened with #Patriots Matthew Judon: "I don’t need to go into the specifies obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side." #Colts Carson Wentz was asked what happened with #Patriots Matthew Judon: "I don’t need to go into the specifies obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side."https://t.co/ot2WO0rUWw

The Patriots' biggest free-agent acquisition's response to the Wentz incident was also not too serious. He said,

“I don’t know. Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

Judon had an uneventful game against the Bills statistically, as he's now gone two consecutive games without a sack. The Bills' offensive line did a stellar job against the Patriots' defensive front.

Allen had all day to throw and faced little pressure. He wasn't sacked and completed 63 percent of his passes for 314 yards and three scores. It was one of the best offensive outings from the Bills all season.

Judon was much more effective in Week 13 against the Bills, where he had a sack and three quarterback hits. For the Patriots to reach their ceiling as a team, Judon must be a consistent presence.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Patriots and Judon will look to get back on the winning path in Week 17 when they take on the abysmal Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edited by Windy Goodloe