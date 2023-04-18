Patriots owner Robert Kraft partners with Meek Mill with pair teaming up to commemorate Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: Report

Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill have one of the more interesting friendships in sports.

Kraft and Meek Mill are currently in Poland to be a part of the 35th International March of the Living. The pair will pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

They’re part of a delegation from Kraft's Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism. Kraft's foundation has created a new $25 million “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign. The campaign is being backed by the likes of boxing great Mike Tyson, former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, musician Jon Bon Jovi and more.

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Meek Mill spotted in Poland with Robert Kraft Meek Mill spotted in Poland with Robert Kraft https://t.co/z3e4bjbE1M

The march silently traveled to the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the biggest Nazi concentration camp constructed during the Second World War. Robert Kraft will light a torch as part of a ceremony illuminating six torches to remember the six million who died there.

Kraft and Meek Mill will also participate in the March of the Living event while in Poland. An insider spoke on the New England Patriots owner and the award-winning rapper's journey with one another:

“It’s not just standing up to Jewish hate, but [standing] up to all hate for the good of America. Most people in America are good people with good hearts, and are not haters.”

The 81-year-old owner has spoken in the past about his foundation as a way to combat anti-Semitism:

“I love this country, and we’re at a danger point, I’m sorry to say… I’ve never seen the hatred and bigotry that’s going on. This is the United States of America. And it’s something that really bothers me. So hopefully we’re going to do something about it.”

Robert Kraft and Meek Mill have paired up for another important cause in the past

In 2019, Kraft, Meek Mill, and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z helped create the REFORM alliance.

Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin started the alliance after setting up a meeting between Robert Kraft and Meek Mill in the spring of 2018.

This was when the recording artist was imprisoned for a highly controversial probation violation. This started comprehensive media coverage and changes to the criminal justice system.

