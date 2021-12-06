New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots will travel to hostile Bills Stadium to take on rivals the Buffalo Bills in a massive AFC East divisional battle.

The Patriots climbed to the top of the AFC standings without a snap after the former top-seed Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots can consolidate their position at the top if they record their seventh straight win on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills could rise to the top of the AFC East standings after yielding it a couple of weeks back to the Patriots with a win on Monday night. Of the six teams Buffalo has beaten this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a winning record. Beating the in-form Patriots would be a notable scalp for the Bills.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills match details for NFL Week 13

Date: December 6th, 2021

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 pm EST

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills betting odds

Spreads

New England Patriots: +3.0 (-120)

Buffalo Bills: -3.0 (EVEN)

Moneyline

New England Patriots: +120

Buffalo Bills: -140

Over/Under

New England Patriots: O41.0 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: U41.0 (-110)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills betting picks

The Bills are a field-goal favorite despite losing three of their last six games against a team that has won five straight games. The Bills have had trouble containing teams that can run the football and the Patriots are averaging 141 yards on the ground in their last three outings. Expect New England to pound the ball all day long and get the win. Bet the Patriots to cover.

The Bills have the second-best scoring offense in the league, while the Patriots are joint-sixth. But considering that the weather is expected not to be passer-friendly and the Patriots' affinity to run the football, expect this to be a low-scoring affair. Take the under.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills betting trends

The Patriots are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games, while the Bills are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games at Bills Stadium.

In six of the Patriots' last eight games, the game total has hit the over.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills key injuries

New England Patriots

The Patriots have listed only player as out for the game against the Bills: linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness).

New England has listed seven other players as questionable, but none are expected to sit the game out on Monday night.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have only three players on their injury report: guard Cody Ford (bicep), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), defensive Efe Obada (hip). Ford and Obada were full participants in practice on Saturday, while Gilliam was a limited participant.

All three players have been listed as questionable but are expected to play on Monday night against the Patriots.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills head-to-head

The two teams have met 122 times in the NFL. The Patriots lead the all-time head-to-head series 76-45-1.

Before last season, the Patriots had lost only five games out of 40 against the Bills since 2000. But the tide turned the last season as Buffalo swept the season series against New England for the first time since the 1999 NFL season.

In their last meeting, the Bills beat the Patriots 38-9, their fourth-biggest margin of victory over their arch-rivals.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills prediction

The Bills are slight favorites, but the Patriots are the more in-form team and have the tools to disrupt the Bills' game plan.

Prediction: The Patriots win by 10 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar