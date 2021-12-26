×
Create
Notifications

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Param Nagda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Preview

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bills and Patriots:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report

New England Patriots injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Nelson AgholorWRConcussionOut
Rhamondre StevensonRBIllnessOut
Joshuah BledsoeSAFCalfOut
David AndrewsGShoulderQuestionable
Christian BarmoreTEKneeQuestionable
Ja'Whaun BentleyLBRibs/AnkleQuestionable
Brandon BoldenRBKneeQuestionable
Nick FolkKLeft KneeQuestionable
Damien HarrisRBHamstringQuestionable
N'Keal HarryWRHipQuestionable
Adrian PhillipsDBKneeQuestionable

Buffalo Bills injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Star LotuleleiDTPersonalQuestionable

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills starting lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jake Kumerow | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी