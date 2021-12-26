New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bills and Patriots:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report

New England Patriots injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Nelson Agholor WR Concussion Out Rhamondre Stevenson RB Illness Out Joshuah Bledsoe SAF Calf Out David Andrews G Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore TE Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs/Ankle Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Hip Questionable Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Star Lotulelei DT Personal Questionable

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills starting lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jake Kumerow | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

