New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bills and Patriots:
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report
New England Patriots injury report
Buffalo Bills injury report
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills starting lineup
New England Patriots
QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras
DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey
Buffalo Bills
QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jake Kumerow | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown
DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack