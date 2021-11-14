Patriots vs. Browns injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the rampant New England Patriots will host the resurgent Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Patriots have won three on the trot and are playing like a playoff team. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has played well beyond his years, while New England's defense has been scary and good since their loss to the Cowboys. The Patriots recorded impressive wins over the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Victory on Sunday will see them keep the pressure on division leaders the Buffalo Bills.
The Browns were expected to be among those vying to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Instead, they sit at 5-4, trailing two division rivals. Cleveland made a big personnel decision this past week, getting rid of former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Now that the Browns have moved on from Beckham, the pressure is on quarterback Baker Mayfield to prove that he isn't the culprit for the wide receiver's shortcomings in Cleveland.
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:
Patriots vs. Browns injury report
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
Patriots vs. Browns starting lineups
New England Patriots
QB - Mac Jones | RB - Rhaemondre Steveson | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron
DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey
Cleveland Browns
QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Anthony Schwartz, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin
DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Greg Newsome II, Greedy Wiliams, Troy Hill | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan