Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The in-form New England Patriots will welcome the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday in a crucial game for both teams' playoff aspirations.

The Patriots have been spectacular in their last three games. They have outscored their opponents 105-43 in that span and have closed the gap on division leader Buffalo Bills to just one game. The Patriots' defense has been the driving force behind the team's resurgence and they will be chomping at the bit to have a go at the Cleveland Browns offense.

The Browns cut Odell Beckham Jr. a couple of days after the NFL's trade deadline and then recorded a massive 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the eccentric wide receiver now the Los Angeles Rams' problem, the Browns can focus on the rest of the season as they look to win the division, which is well within their grasp after the Ravens' surprise loss to the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Both teams are 5-4 and neither can afford a loss as they chase their division's leaders.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns betting odds

Spreads

New England Patriots: -2.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

New England Patriots: -135

Cleveland Browns: +115

Totals

New England Patriots: U45.0 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: O45.0 (-110)

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns betting picks

Both New England and Cleveland rely heavily on the ground game to open up their passing attack. But both teams boast sturdy run defenses, so first downs will be hard to come by. The game will be an old-school low-scoring slugfest, so take the under for this one.

The Patriots are flying high after three straight wins, but it could all come crashing down on Sunday, as head coach Kevin Stefanski will roll the dice and call a blitz at every opportunity to test rookie Mac Jones, who has been susceptible in third-and-long situations. Expect the Browns to cover the spread.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns key injuries

New England Patriots

WR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion): Out

RB Damien Harris (Concussion): Out

Cleveland Browns

CB Greedy Williams (Shoulder): Questionable

DE Takkarist McKinley (Groin): Questionable

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns head-to-head

The two franchises have met 25 times in the NFL. Cleveland leads 13-12 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2019 season. The Patriots won 27-13.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction

It's one of the more challenging games to call this week as both teams are evenly matched. It may come down to a possession or two late in the game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is undoubtedly more experienced in handling nerves late in the game than rookie Mac Jones. It's close, but the Browns may be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: The Browns win via a game-winning field goal.

