Patriots vs Jets: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New England Patriots are coming off a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they scored just 16 points. They'll be looking to correct their mistakes this week. Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against their old quarterback and are looking to bounce back against a historic rival.

Both the Patriots and the New York Jets are entering a new era. The Patriots are attempting to quickly right the ship while the Jets patiently wait for a turnaround that could take years. Will the Patriots stay on schedule, or will the Jets find themselves ahead of it?

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets injury report

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are not at full strength going into this game. Jonnu Smith and Trent Brown are shaping up to be game-time decisions. Kicker Quinn Nordin will be out until Week 8, according to CBS Sports. Other big players who will miss the game are Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry, Malcolm Perry and Kyle Van Noy.

New York Jets

LaMarcus Joyner, Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson and Blake Cashman are some of the more prominent players who could miss the Week 2 clash. Meanwhile, Isaiah Dunn and Jamison Crowder are questionable for the game. Overall, the Jets are not at full strength but are not decimated. That said, they're on pins and needles, hoping for no more injuries to their players.

New England Patriots at New York Jets starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

DL - Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson | LB - Matt Judon | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff | LB - Hamash Nasirildeen, CJ Mosley, Jamien Sherwood | CB - Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guldry | S - Sheldrick Redwine, Marcus Maye. | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead

